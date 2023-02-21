Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can China act as a peace broker in the Russian-Ukraine war?

By Oiwan Lam
China is attempting to rebuild ties with the EU and is blaming the US for taking advantage of the Russia-Ukraine War ahead of a meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.


