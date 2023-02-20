Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Roald Dahl rewrites: rather than bowdlerising books on moral grounds we should help children to navigate history

By Michelle Smith, Senior Lecturer in Literary Studies, Monash University
Children’s books implicitly shape the minds of young readers - and are covertly censored in many ways. But revising occasional words will usually not shift the values regarded as outdated in the text.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
