Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pancakes and football: a brief history of Shrove Tuesday in the UK

By Taylor Aucoin, British Academy Postdoctoral Research Fellow in History, The University of Edinburgh
Share this article
Pancake Day, or Shrove Tuesday is once again upon us. Celebrated in many countries around the world, for Christians, Shrove Tuesday marks the last day, or the feast day before Lent - the 40 days leading up to Easter.

This is traditionally a time of abstinence associated with clearing your cupboards of things like eggs, sugar and fats. Pancakes are eaten on this day…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Top UN officials call on parties to swiftly reduce ‘ominous’ surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence
~ Epigenetic and social factors both predict aging and health – but new research suggests one might be stronger
~ Amid ‘ominous’ surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence, top UN officials call on parties to swiftly reduce tensions
~ Why Biden is the Democrats' best hope of winning the 2024 election
~ How queuing leads to city centre violence and what our research says about preventing night-time brawls
~ Noble false widows: the tiny spiders taking a big bite out of British and Irish wildlife
~ How your brain decides what to think
~ Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia – here's what we know about the disease
~ A year on, Russia's war on Ukraine threatens to redraw the map of world politics – and 2023 will be crucial
~ Why Ukraine should not become a testing ground for the world's new weapons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter