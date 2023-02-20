Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Biden is the Democrats' best hope of winning the 2024 election

By Dafydd Townley, Teaching Fellow in International Security, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
The 2024 US presidential election race is already under way. In recent polls, President Joe Biden is the clear favourite among Democrats for the 2024 nomination. No one else comes close, with Vice-President Kamala Harris a distant second, some twenty points behind.

Biden is the only candidate who would preserve the coalition that he built during the last two and a half years. He has managed to construct a base support of young…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Amid ‘ominous’ surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence, top UN officials call on parties to swiftly reduce tensions
~ How queuing leads to city centre violence and what our research says about preventing night-time brawls
~ Noble false widows: the tiny spiders taking a big bite out of British and Irish wildlife
~ How your brain decides what to think
~ Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia – here's what we know about the disease
~ A year on, Russia's war on Ukraine threatens to redraw the map of world politics – and 2023 will be crucial
~ Why Ukraine should not become a testing ground for the world's new weapons
~ Can adultery be inherited? Kate Legge investigates after the 'king hit' of her husband's affair – which seems to run in his family
~ Radioactive waste isn't going away. We've found a new way to trap it in minerals for long-term storage
~ Real-life autism disclosures are complex – and reactions can range from dismissal to celebration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter