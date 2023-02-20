Ghana wants fewer polluting old cars on the road. But it’s going about it the wrong way
By Festival Godwin Boateng, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Sustainable Urban Development, The Earth Institute, Columbia University
Jacqueline M Klopp, Research Scholar, Center for Sustainable Urban Development, Climate School, Columbia University
Used vehicles contribute greatly to transport emissions, undermining public health and the environment. In the US, Europe and parts of Asia, clunkers programmes – exchanging older, polluting used vehicles for cash – are becoming a popular approach for reducing the vehicles’ socio-environmental harms.
Only so many of the vehicles in circulation are, however, exchanged and destroyed or recycled.…
