Human Rights Observatory

ChatGPT and Tinder: do smart chatbots make dating online better or worse?

By Leah Davina Junck, University of Cape Town
Tinder and other dating apps have come to define modern dating, and notoriously so. Users download the Tinder app to their phones or other devices and can then view the profiles of potential dates nearby. If they think someone might be a match, they swipe to the right on their touchscreens to show interest. If the other person swipes right too, a chat can begin, which might lead to an in-person meeting.

This initial introduction involves minimal information – a photo and some basic details about yourself. The result is that romance and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
