Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pandemic finger-pointing: New research sheds light on who Canadians blame in times of crisis

By Jordan Foster, PhD Candidate, Sociology, University of Toronto
David Pettinicchio, Associate Professor, Sociology, University of Toronto
Michelle Maroto, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Alberta
Share this article
Examining how and why we cast blame on others can help us understand the convoy protests and the different ways people reacted to pandemic restrictions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana wants fewer polluting old cars on the road. But it’s going about it the wrong way
~ ChatGPT and Tinder: do smart chatbots make dating online better or worse?
~ Islamist terrorism is rising in the Sahel, but not in Chad – what's different?
~ First ladies from Martha Washington to Jill Biden have gotten outsized attention for their clothing instead of their views
~ Ukraine: 12 months at war – Biden visit to Kyiv sets the seal on a year of growing western unity and Russian isolation
~ Much Ado About Nothing: National Youth Theatre gives Shakespeare the Love Island treatment
~ Satellite data: The other type of smartphone data you might not know about
~ Decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. will help reduce the stigma of substance abuse
~ How transformative justice can address abuse in Canadian sport
~ Debate: ChatGPT offers unseen opportunities to sharpen students' critical skills
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter