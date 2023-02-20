Pandemic finger-pointing: New research sheds light on who Canadians blame in times of crisis
By Jordan Foster, PhD Candidate, Sociology, University of Toronto
David Pettinicchio, Associate Professor, Sociology, University of Toronto
Michelle Maroto, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Alberta
Examining how and why we cast blame on others can help us understand the convoy protests and the different ways people reacted to pandemic restrictions.
© The Conversation
