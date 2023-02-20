Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Satellite data: The other type of smartphone data you might not know about

By Tommy Cooke, Visiting Professor, Department of Geography & Environmental Systems, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Alicia Sabatino, Master's Student in Geography and Environmental Systems, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Benjamin Muller, Associate Professor in Migration and Border Studies, Western University
Kirstie Ball, Professor of Management, University of St Andrews
Share this article
Cellphones are constantly collecting location data from global satellites, but there is uncertainty about who is using these data, and for what purposes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana wants fewer polluting old cars on the road. But it’s going about it the wrong way
~ ChatGPT and Tinder: do smart chatbots make dating online better or worse?
~ Islamist terrorism is rising in the Sahel, but not in Chad – what's different?
~ First ladies from Martha Washington to Jill Biden have gotten outsized attention for their clothing instead of their views
~ Ukraine: 12 months at war – Biden visit to Kyiv sets the seal on a year of growing western unity and Russian isolation
~ Much Ado About Nothing: National Youth Theatre gives Shakespeare the Love Island treatment
~ Pandemic finger-pointing: New research sheds light on who Canadians blame in times of crisis
~ Decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. will help reduce the stigma of substance abuse
~ How transformative justice can address abuse in Canadian sport
~ Debate: ChatGPT offers unseen opportunities to sharpen students' critical skills
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter