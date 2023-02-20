Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 things the pandemic taught us about inequality in college — and why they matter today

By Elena G. van Stee, Doctoral candidate in sociology, University of Pennsylvania
Share this article
Elise, a nursing student at an elite U.S. university in the Northeast, found herself back home and sleeping on the floor of her parents’ one-bedroom apartment after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020.

It was tough to get a good night’s sleep as family members passed through to the kitchen or the front door. Such interruptions also made it difficult to concentrate during lectures and exams. Sometimes, limited internet bandwidth made it impossible for Elise to attend class at all. She couldn’t ask her parents to buy her a new computer to replace the one that was breaking…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana wants fewer polluting old cars on the road. But it’s going about it the wrong way
~ ChatGPT and Tinder: do smart chatbots make dating online better or worse?
~ Islamist terrorism is rising in the Sahel, but not in Chad – what's different?
~ First ladies from Martha Washington to Jill Biden have gotten outsized attention for their clothing instead of their views
~ Ukraine: 12 months at war – Biden visit to Kyiv sets the seal on a year of growing western unity and Russian isolation
~ Much Ado About Nothing: National Youth Theatre gives Shakespeare the Love Island treatment
~ Pandemic finger-pointing: New research sheds light on who Canadians blame in times of crisis
~ Satellite data: The other type of smartphone data you might not know about
~ Decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. will help reduce the stigma of substance abuse
~ How transformative justice can address abuse in Canadian sport
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter