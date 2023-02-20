Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Research on teen social media use has a racial bias – studies of white kids are widely taken to be universal

By Linda Charmaraman, Director of Youth, Media & Wellbeing Research Lab, Wellesley College
J. Maya Hernandez, Ph.D. Candidate in Social Ecology, University of California, Irvine
Black, Latino, Asian and Indigenous teens have different online experiences – both positive and negative – than their white peers. These differences are overlooked when research focuses on white kids.The Conversation


