Human Rights Observatory

Machine learning is helping police work out what people on the run now look like

By Peter Hancock, Professor of Psychology, University of Stirling
Charlie Frowd, Professor of Forensic Psychology, University of Central Lancashire
The Italian police recently arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, the alleged leader of the Sicilian Mafia who has been on the run since 1993. To aid in the search, the Carabinieri issued an artificially aged image to show what he might look like now.

Artists have traditionally made these images by altering old photos of the suspect – adding wrinkles, hair loss and other common aspects of ageing. But in recent years there has been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
