Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why sleep is so important for your fitness

By Emma Sweeney, Lecturer in Exercise, Nutrition, and Health, Nottingham Trent University
Ian Walshe, Lecturer in Health and Exercise Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
When we think of what makes athletes great, few of us would think that sleep might play an important role. But many of the world’s best athletes say sleep is an essential part of their training routine and key in helping them to perform well.

Serena Williams, for example, strives to get eight hours of sleep each night. NBA star LeBron James aims for eight to ten hours…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: April 1 Aston byelection will be an all-female battle
~ View from The Hill: April 1 Aston byelection will be an all-female contest
~ Proposed privacy reforms could help Australia play catch-up with other nations. But they fail to tackle targeted ads
~ Machine learning is helping police work out what people on the run now look like
~ Why it's time for the UK to introduce mandatory training for new dog owners
~ 31 years after the advent of compulsory super, the government is about to decide what it's for. The answer will matter
~ Myanmar: Prominent Religious Leader on Trial
~ Illegal Sydney warehouse parties, lives lost to AIDS, and gay liberation: photographer William Yang captured it all
~ Covering your baby's pram with a dry cloth can increase the temperature by almost 4 degrees. Here's what to do instead
~ What Australia learned from recent devastating floods – and how New Zealand can apply those lessons now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter