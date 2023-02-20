Why sleep is so important for your fitness
By Emma Sweeney, Lecturer in Exercise, Nutrition, and Health, Nottingham Trent University
Ian Walshe, Lecturer in Health and Exercise Sciences, Northumbria University, Newcastle
When we think of what makes athletes great, few of us would think that sleep might play an important role. But many of the world’s best athletes say sleep is an essential part of their training routine and key in helping them to perform well.
Serena Williams, for example, strives to get eight hours of sleep each night. NBA star LeBron James aims for eight to ten hours…
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 20, 2023