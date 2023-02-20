Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it's time for the UK to introduce mandatory training for new dog owners

By Angus Nurse, Head of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
With recent reports suggesting there has been an increase in fatal dog attacks in the UK, it’s clear the status quo isn’t working. Records indicate that in an average year there would be three dog fatalities. But in 2022 there were nine.

The reasons why records show an increase are complex but already in 2023 there have been two tragic incidents, one a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: April 1 Aston byelection will be an all-female battle
~ View from The Hill: April 1 Aston byelection will be an all-female contest
~ Proposed privacy reforms could help Australia play catch-up with other nations. But they fail to tackle targeted ads
~ Machine learning is helping police work out what people on the run now look like
~ Why sleep is so important for your fitness
~ 31 years after the advent of compulsory super, the government is about to decide what it's for. The answer will matter
~ Myanmar: Prominent Religious Leader on Trial
~ Illegal Sydney warehouse parties, lives lost to AIDS, and gay liberation: photographer William Yang captured it all
~ Covering your baby's pram with a dry cloth can increase the temperature by almost 4 degrees. Here's what to do instead
~ What Australia learned from recent devastating floods – and how New Zealand can apply those lessons now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter