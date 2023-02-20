Illegal Sydney warehouse parties, lives lost to AIDS, and gay liberation: photographer William Yang captured it all
By Edward Scheer, Professor of Performance and Visual Culture, Head of School of Art and Design, UNSW Sydney
Review: William Yang’s Sydneyphiles Reimagined, State Library of New South Wales.
We are all photographers now, since the advent of smartphones and the selfie. So it may seem strange to be writing a review of an exhibition of photographs when, in their digital form, they are both ubiquitous and at the same time largely redundant.
William Yang’s photographs in Sydneyphiles offer the complete opposite of the selfie. Instead of the throwaway image, he offers carefully framed and curated portraits.
In his famous slideshow performances, he narrates the events…
- Sunday, February 19, 2023