Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Illegal Sydney warehouse parties, lives lost to AIDS, and gay liberation: photographer William Yang captured it all

By Edward Scheer, Professor of Performance and Visual Culture, Head of School of Art and Design, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
Review: William Yang’s Sydneyphiles Reimagined, State Library of New South Wales.

We are all photographers now, since the advent of smartphones and the selfie. So it may seem strange to be writing a review of an exhibition of photographs when, in their digital form, they are both ubiquitous and at the same time largely redundant.

William Yang’s photographs in Sydneyphiles offer the complete opposite of the selfie. Instead of the throwaway image, he offers carefully framed and curated portraits.

In his famous slideshow performances, he narrates the events…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Myanmar: Prominent Religious Leader on Trial
~ Covering your baby's pram with a dry cloth can increase the temperature by almost 4 degrees. Here's what to do instead
~ What Australia learned from recent devastating floods – and how New Zealand can apply those lessons now
~ From the dingo to the Tasmanian devil - why we should be rewilding carnivores
~ South Sudanese Refugee Goes Missing in Kenya
~ Locked down with D.H. Lawrence? Yeah, nah
~ Long before the Voice vote, the Australian Aboriginal Progressive Association called for parliamentary representation
~ I'm descended from a Baloch-Afghan cameleer and a Badimiya Yamitji woman: they battled racist government policies to save our family
~ Should private schools share their facilities with public students?
~ We pitted ChatGPT against tools for detecting AI-written text, and the results are troubling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter