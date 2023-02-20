Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudanese Refugee Goes Missing in Kenya

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Morris Mabior Awikjok Bak, a South Sudanese activist.  © Private Yet another refugee and critic of the government from South Sudan, who sought asylum in Kenya, appears to have been forcibly disappeared. A relative said that on February 4, 2023, armed men, reportedly wearing Kenyan police uniforms, abducted Morris Mabior Awikjok Bak from his home in Nairobi and beat up his wife. Two days later, a local newspaper in South Sudan, The Dawn, reported that Bak had been “extradited to Juba to face charges” for abusing government officials, citing sources in South Sudan’s National…


© Human Rights Watch -
