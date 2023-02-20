Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Prominent Religious Leader on Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Kachin Baptist Convention chairperson Rev. Hkalam Samson (left) meeting with Myanmar army generals in Myitkyina, Myanmar, in December 2020. Source: Senior General Min Aung Hlaing website (Sydney) – Myanmar’s military junta should drop politically motivated charges against the Kachin Baptist leader Reverend Hkalam Samson and immediately release him, Human Rights Watch said today. Rev. Samson’s next hearing, on counterterrorism law charges, which only his lawyer is permitted to attend, is scheduled for February 21, 2023, at a special court inside Myitkyina prison.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
