Human Rights Observatory

Should private schools share their facilities with public students?

By Ange Fitzgerald, Professor, Associate Dean (Education) and Director (Initial Teacher Education), RMIT University
Thembi Mason, Lecturer, RMIT University
There is a new push for private schools to open their grounds and facilities to the broader community. North Sydney mayor Zoe Baker, wants to ask top private schools in her area to share their green spaces and other facilities.

For so much of the year, schools sit unused and most campuses close at 4pm. We should search for opportunities where space can be shared where it is suitable.

Along…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
