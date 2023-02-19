Tolerance.ca
The rise of renewables is not without risk for investors

By Frédéric Blanc-Brude, Directeur de l'EDHEC Infrastructure Institute, EDHEC Business School
Laurence Monnier, Research Associate and member of the EDHECinfra Advisory Board, EDHEC Business School
Leonard Lum, Data analyst, EDHECinfra, EDHEC Business School
Given the urgent need to combat climate change and put an end to the exploitation of fossil fuels, it would appear renewable energies have a bright future. Having grown steadily for several years, they accounted for 19.1% of gross final energy consumption in France in 2020. Across the Channel, 43% of the energy…The Conversation


