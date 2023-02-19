Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gender equality in Nigeria: Three reasons why women aren't represented in politics

By Sharon Adetutu Omotoso, Senior research fellow, University of Ibadan
Share this article
After 24 years of democracy, women still struggle for political relevance in Nigeria - limited by poverty, corruption and other factors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paul Mashatile is set to become South Africa's deputy president: what he brings to the table
~ Panafricanisme : 4 questions clés auxquelles l'Union africaine doit s'attaquer
~ Tunisia: Quash prison terms for LGBTI duo sentenced on charges of homosexuality
~ Fences: August Wilson's play powerfully affirms the value and struggles of black life
~ Turkish President Erdoğan's grip on power threatened by devastating earthquake
~ Russia: Political Prisoner Feared Forcibly Disappeared
~ Chinese balloon saga is part of a long history of U.S.-China tensions
~ Brenda Lucki's retirement will not fix the RCMP’s structural problems
~ Tunisia: President Saied must immediately stop his political ‘witch hunt’
~ US Senator Calls for ‘Human Rights Defender’ Visa Category
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter