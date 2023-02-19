Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Quash prison terms for LGBTI duo sentenced on charges of homosexuality

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Ahead of tomorrow’s appeal (20 February 2023) trial at a Nabeul Appeal court of two members of the LGBTI community in Tunisia, a transgender woman and a gay man, convicted of homosexuality and sentenced by a lower court, on 21 December 2022 to three and one year in prison respectively, Amna Guellali, Amnesty International’s Deputy […] The post Tunisia: Quash prison terms for LGBTI duo sentenced on charges of homosexuality appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paul Mashatile is set to become South Africa's deputy president: what he brings to the table
~ Panafricanisme : 4 questions clés auxquelles l'Union africaine doit s'attaquer
~ Gender equality in Nigeria: Three reasons why women aren't represented in politics
~ Fences: August Wilson's play powerfully affirms the value and struggles of black life
~ Turkish President Erdoğan's grip on power threatened by devastating earthquake
~ Russia: Political Prisoner Feared Forcibly Disappeared
~ Chinese balloon saga is part of a long history of U.S.-China tensions
~ Brenda Lucki's retirement will not fix the RCMP’s structural problems
~ Tunisia: President Saied must immediately stop his political ‘witch hunt’
~ US Senator Calls for ‘Human Rights Defender’ Visa Category
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter