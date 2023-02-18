Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkish President Erdoğan's grip on power threatened by devastating earthquake

By Ahmet T. Kuru, Professor of Political Science, San Diego State University
Disaster-hit Turkey is due to stage a presidential vote in June. Erdoğan’s handling of the earthquake response – and his role in the country’s perceived lack of preparedness – may be his undoing.The Conversation


