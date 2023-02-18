Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Political Prisoner Feared Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former coordinator of the Open Russia civic movement Andrey Pivovarov after a search in his apartment. June 01, 2021. St Petersburg, Russia. © 2021 David Frenkel (New York, February 18, 2023) – Russian authorities have refused for a month to provide information about the location of a political prisoner, Andrey Pivovarov, raising concerns that he has been forcibly disappeared, Human Rights Watch said today. Pivovarov’s family and lawyer last heard from him on January 18, 2023 when he sent a letter notifying them that he was due to be transferred from a St. Petersburg…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
