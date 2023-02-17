Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Senator Calls for ‘Human Rights Defender’ Visa Category

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2020. © 2020 Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP Images The chairman of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, has called for a new limited visa category for human rights defenders facing “imminent grave danger and persecution.” In a letter sent Tuesday, Menendez urged President Joe Biden to take this step to protect rights defenders who face increasing threats, as well as support people working to advance freedoms across the globe. Throughout the world, countless human…


