Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How much immunity do we get from a COVID infection? Large study offers new clues

By Zania Stamataki, Associate Professor in Viral Immunology, University of Birmingham
After a COVID infection, whether it’s a first, second, or even a third, many of us wonder how long we might be protected against a reinfection, and whether we’ll be susceptible to new variants. Also, if we do catch COVID again, will the immunity we’ve acquired from this infection reduce the severity of the next one?

A new study published in The Lancet set out to answer these questions, looking at the strength and duration of natural immunity by COVID variant.

The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
