Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

15-minute cities: how to separate the reality from the conspiracy theory

By Alex Nurse, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Liverpool
Alessia Calafiore, Lecturer in Urban Data Science and Sustainability, The University of Edinburgh
Richard J. Dunning, Senior Lecturer in Housing and Planning, University of Liverpool
Conspiracy theories aren’t a new thing, and for as long as they’ve been around they’ve ranged from the benign to the absurd. From the six moon landings being faked to the earth being flat, or our ruling class being lizards, we’ve all likely come across them in one form or another.

Yet, in a surprise twist, the hottest conspiracy theory of 2023 comes from an unlikely corner: town planning. This relates to the idea of “the 15-minute city” and has even gone so far as to be mentioned in UK parliament by an MP who called…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
