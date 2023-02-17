Tolerance.ca
AI's threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

By Andy Tattersall, Information Specialist, University of Sheffield
Google’s dominance as the most visited website has been undisputed since it rose to prominence as the leading search engine in the early 2000s. However, that position could now be facing its biggest ever threat, with the arrival of new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots such as ChatGPT, which can answer people’s questions online.

Google is countering by developing its own AI products. But its chatbot, Bard, didn’t have the most auspicious start. This month, a Google advert showed that Bard had provided…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
