Many Americans wrongly assume they understand what normal blood pressure is – and that false confidence can be deadly
By Wändi Bruine de Bruin, Professor of Public Policy, Psychology and Behavioral Science, USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Mark Huffman, Professor of Medicine, Washington University in St Louis
Nearly half of all Americans ages 20 and up have high blood pressure. Yet research shows that most people in the US don’t know the cutoff numbers for healthy blood pressure.
- Friday, February 17, 2023