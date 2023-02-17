Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Sylvia Plath's profound nature poetry elevates her writing beyond tragedy and despair

By Nassim Jalali, Final year PhD student researching Sylvia Plath's nature poetry, University of Huddersfield
I cannot stop writing poems! … They come from the vocabulary of woods and animals and earth.

From a letter from Sylvia Plath to her mother, 1956

Popular perceptions of Sylvia Plath tend to dwell on a deeply troubled version of the young poet due to her well-documented difficulties with depression and the morbid imagery found in some of her poetry. So the idea that nature inspired her writing may come as a surprise.


