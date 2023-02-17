Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meet the scapegoats of the earthquake in Turkey

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
While the state was searching for scapegoats, and focusing instead on face saving measures, Turks from all walks of life were busy mobilizing across the country.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Installing a backup power supply: electrical engineers answer your questions
~ DR Congo: Rwandan-backed M23 rebels perpetrating summary killings and rapes.
~ Gaslighting, love bombing and narcissism: why is Microsoft's Bing AI so unhinged?
~ The Lowe road – the RBA is treading a 'narrow path' between inflation and recession
~ I bonded with COVID vaccine sceptics over saunas and Mother Earth rituals – this is what they taught me
~ Norovirus: what to know about this bug as northern hemisphere countries face outbreaks
~ For developing world to quit coal, rich countries must eliminate oil and gas faster – new study
~ Mapping Iran's biodiversity hotspots to create new protected areas covering 20% of the landscape
~ Are calls to cancel two Palestinian writers from Adelaide Writers' Week justified?
~ Tropical seagrass meadows are sand factories that can help defend coral reef islands from sea-level rise
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter