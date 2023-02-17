Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Rwandan-backed M23 rebels perpetrating summary killings and rapes.

By Amnesty International
Members of the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group killed at least twenty men and raped scores of women and girls in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, an Amnesty International investigation released today reveals. Survivors and other witnesses said that between 21-30 November 2022 fighters for the Rwandan- backed M23 group summarily killed […] The post DR Congo: Rwandan-backed M23 rebels perpetrating summary killings and rapes. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
