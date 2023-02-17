Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaslighting, love bombing and narcissism: why is Microsoft's Bing AI so unhinged?

By Toby Walsh, Professor of AI at UNSW, Research Group Leader, UNSW Sydney
There’s a race to transform search. And Microsoft just scored a home goal with its new Bing search chatbot, Sydney, which has been terrifying early adopters with death threats, among other troubling outputs.



Search chatbots are AI-powered tools built into search engines that answer a user’s query directly, instead of providing links to a possible answer. Users can also have ongoing conversations with them.

They promise to simplify search. No more wading through pages of results, glossing over ads as you try to piece together an answer to your question. Instead,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
