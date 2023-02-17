Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Norovirus: what to know about this bug as northern hemisphere countries face outbreaks

By Manal Mohammed, Senior Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster
Recently there has been a sharp rise in cases of norovirus, sometimes called the winter vomiting bug, in the UK.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, cases in England are 66% higher than the average for this time of year, and at their highest level in more than a decade. Surveillance data shows norovirus outbreaks have increased in hospitals, schools, and particularly in care homes. The majority of reported cases are in people over 65.

There have also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
