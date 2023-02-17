Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Do beach cabanas actually protect you from the sun?

By Katie Lee, PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
H. Peter Soyer, Professor of Dermatology, The University of Queensland
Move over beach umbrellas, it’s the summer of the beach cabana. But these popular sun shelters may not protect you as much as you think.The Conversation


