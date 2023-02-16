Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victory in Fight for Gender Recognition in Spain

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Spain’s Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, and LGBTI activists celebrate the passage of the “Trans Law” on the steps of the Congress of Deputies, on February 16, 2023. © 2023 EURPRARC/AP Images Today, Spain’s parliament passed a comprehensive law to expand protections and entrench rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people. The statute has become known colloquially as the “Trans Law” because provisions that allow for gender recognition based on self-identification through a simple administrative process have provoked heated public…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN experts warn of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if Rohingya refugee rations are cut
~ Italy sea rescue law could put more migrant lives at risk: UN rights chief
~ Ukraine recap: how the conflict might unfold in its second year
~ Cyclone Gabrielle triggered more destructive forestry 'slash' – NZ must change how it grows trees on fragile land
~ Two decades of stagnant funding have rendered Canada uncompetitive in biomedical research. Here’s why it matters, and how to fix it.
~ UN environment agency tackles mercury-tarnished gold mining industry
~ Calls for peace in Ukraine a year after Russia's full-scale invasion are unrealistic
~ RuPaul’s Drag Race: our research shows how it helps destigmatise the LGBTQ+ community
~ Tropical seagrass meadows are sand factories that could protect coral reef islands from sea-level rise
~ After Nicola Sturgeon, what's next for Scottish independence?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter