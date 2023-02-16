Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN environment agency tackles mercury-tarnished gold mining industry

Share this article
Reducing mercury use by nearly 370 tons in nine countries, a UN environment agency initiative now plans to scale up efforts in 15 other affected nations, making conditions safer for millions of small-scale miners.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Calls for peace in Ukraine a year after Russia's full-scale invasion are unrealistic
~ RuPaul’s Drag Race: our research shows how it helps destigmatise the LGBTQ+ community
~ Tropical seagrass meadows are sand factories that could protect coral reef islands from sea-level rise
~ After Nicola Sturgeon, what's next for Scottish independence?
~ Hiring more social scientists could be the solution to Canada’s innovation issue
~ Friday essay: parents of 9-month-old babies as 'workers in waiting'? How ParentsNext monitors single mothers
~ Better, cheaper childcare is on the horizon in Australia, but 4 key challenges remain
~ Before The Last of Us, I was part of an international team to chart the threat of killer fungi. This is what we found
~ The 1967 referendum was the most successful in Australia's history. But what it can tell us about 2023 is complicated
~ Australian humpback whales are singing less and fighting more. Should we be worried?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter