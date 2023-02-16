Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: parents of 9-month-old babies as 'workers in waiting'? How ParentsNext monitors single mothers

By Eve Vincent, Senior Lecturer, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
ParentsNext requires the parents of very young children to perform monitored activities in return for Centrelink payments. Eve Vincent talks to single mothers about ‘the indignity of investigation’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
