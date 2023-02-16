We found 29 threatened species are back from the brink in Australia. Here's how
By John Woinarski, Professor of Conservation Biology, Charles Darwin University
Libby Rumpff, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Mark Lintermans, Associate professor, University of Canberra
Sarah Legge, Professor, Australian National University
Stephen Garnett, Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
Dozens of species have been coaxed back from oblivion, with fenced havens, conserved habitat, islands and feral predator control vital.
