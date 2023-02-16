Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia–Ukraine war has nearly doubled household energy costs worldwide – new study

By Klaus Hubacek, Professor of Science, Technology and Society , University of Groningen
Jin Yan, PhD Candidate, Integrated Research on Energy, Environment and Society (IREES), University of Groningen
Yuli Shan, Associate Professor in Sustainable Transitions, University of Birmingham
Yuru Guan, PhD Candidate, Integrated Research on Energy, Environment and Society (IREES), University of Groningen
Share this article
The Russia–Ukraine war has exacerbated an energy crisis that directly affects the costs of heating, cooling, lighting and mobility, and indirectly pushed up the costs of other goods and services throughout global supply chains. While all households are affected, they are affected in different ways depending on their income, how they spend their money, and how and where the products that they are buying were produced. Targeted energy assistance can help vulnerable households during this crisis but for that we need to know who is affected, to what degree and why.

To investigate this,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Water cuts in South Africa are hurting hospitals and clinics - there's an increased risk of infections
~ Ilemi Triangle spat: how resources fuel East Africa's border conflicts
~ Four ways that fossils are part of everyday life
~ How to poll 93 million voters - the challenge of pulling off Nigeria's presidential elections
~ Loneliness is making us physically sick, but social prescribing can treat it – podcast
~ Ukraine 12 months at war: why Kyiv's western allies must rethink the limits of their military aid
~ Ukraine war: what the last 12 months has meant for the ordinary Russian soldier
~ Peru: Lethal state repression is yet another example of contempt for the Indigenous and campesino population
~ 6,000 words but silent on falling real wages: what Chalmers got wrong on 'values-based capitalism' and fixing our economic woes
~ Kourtney Kardashian's 'vaginal health gummies': here's what the evidence shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter