Russia–Ukraine war has nearly doubled household energy costs worldwide – new study
By Klaus Hubacek, Professor of Science, Technology and Society , University of Groningen
Jin Yan, PhD Candidate, Integrated Research on Energy, Environment and Society (IREES), University of Groningen
Yuli Shan, Associate Professor in Sustainable Transitions, University of Birmingham
Yuru Guan, PhD Candidate, Integrated Research on Energy, Environment and Society (IREES), University of Groningen
The Russia–Ukraine war has exacerbated an energy crisis that directly affects the costs of heating, cooling, lighting and mobility, and indirectly pushed up the costs of other goods and services throughout global supply chains. While all households are affected, they are affected in different ways depending on their income, how they spend their money, and how and where the products that they are buying were produced. Targeted energy assistance can help vulnerable households during this crisis but for that we need to know who is affected, to what degree and why.
- Thursday, February 16, 2023