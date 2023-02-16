Tolerance.ca
Kourtney Kardashian's 'vaginal health gummies': here's what the evidence shows

By Ina Schuppe Koistinen, Associate Professor, Karolinska Institutet
Even if I fully agree with Kourtney Kardashian that vaginal health is an important, hence not sufficiently talked about part of women’s wellbeing, we may have a strikingly different view on how to tackle the problem.

The reality TV star recently launched a vitamin sweet called Lemme Purr to boost the health of your vagina. On her Instagram channel, she says these gummies use pineapple, vitamin C and probiotics to target vaginal health and pH levels that “support freshness and taste”.

