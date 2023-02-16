Leo Frobenius made African rock art famous, but is tainted by racism and a lack of understanding
By David M. Witelson, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of the Witwatersrand
David Lewis-Williams, Emeritus professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Paul den Hoed, Senior Lecturer, School of Chemical and Metallurgical Engineering, University of the Witwatersrand
Sam Challis, Senior Researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Leo Frobenius was a largely self-taught German ethnologist (someone who studies societies and cultures) who undertook numerous expeditions. One of them, from 1928 to 1930, was to southern Africa, where he recorded the rock art of the San people (indigenous hunter-gatherers and their descendants).
In the past few years there has been a revival in South Africa of interest in his legacy. This follows archival work…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 16, 2023