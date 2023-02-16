Tolerance.ca
Economy and security on the ballot in Nigeria – 5 things to watch in presidential election

By Carl LeVan, Professor of Comparative and Regional studies, American University School of International Service
Voters in Africa’s largest democracy will go to the polls on Feb. 25, 2023, to pick a new president.

While voter turnout has been on a steady decline in Nigeria for two decades, a recent surge of interest in politics and improvements to the election process have meant that 93 million Nigerians are now registered to vote.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
