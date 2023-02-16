Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Amnesty Secretary General challenges world leaders ahead of Munich Security Conference

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard will be attending the Munich Security Conference this weekend, where she will be demanding that ministers, heads of state and military leaders put the protection of human rights at the heart of their approaches to security. “The atrocities committed in the course of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine should have […] The post Global: Amnesty Secretary General challenges world leaders ahead of Munich Security Conference appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
