Human Rights Observatory

Nicola Sturgeon and Jacinda Ardern – what two shock resignations tell us about good leadership

By Rainbow Murray, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Leading two small countries on opposite sides of the planet, Nicola Sturgeon and Jacinda Ardern have both won widespread respect and admiration for their strong, courageous and determined leadership. They are both women who have smashed through glass ceilings to reach the summit.

Sturgeon is the first woman (and longest serving person) to hold the office of first minister of Scotland. Ardern is the first leader of New Zealand (and second in the world, after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto) to give birth while in office. They both defended liberal policies and steered their countries through…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
