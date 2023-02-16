Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How running can help you cope with stress at work

By Kate Black, Professor / Head of Education, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Russell Warhurst, Associate Professor in Management, Northumbria University, Newcastle
If grabbing your trainers and heading out for a run is your way of coping with a stressful week at work, you’re not alone. According to England Athletics, more than six million adults in England ran at least once a week in 2021, and around two-thirds cite reducing stress as a reason for running.

Running is a valuable way to help us deal with stress, including from our jobs. Our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
