Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: Bill to Support People With Disabilities and Older Persons

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Legislators attend a session of Mexico City’s Congress on April 24, 2007. © 2007 ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images (Mexico City) – A proposal to eliminate legal guardianship for people with disabilities and older people in Mexico City will be presented to Mexico City Congress on February 16, 2023, in what could be a landmark move for human rights, Human Rights Watch and other rights groups said today. Marisela Zúñiga, chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of the Mexico City Congress, will present the bill to reform the city’s Civil Code and Notary Public Act…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Suspend Meaningless ‘Human Rights Dialogues’ with Beijing
~ Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is tragic but not new. How should fresh funding tackle it in the NT?
~ Beyond roads, rates and rubbish: Australians now expect local councils to act on bigger issues, including climate change
~ What kinds of people 'catfish'? Study finds they have higher psychopathy, sadism, and narcissism
~ Blessed Union puts queer families centre stage, with hilarity and heartbreak
~ AI can track bees on camera. Here's how that will help farmers
~ To prepare for future pandemics, we can learn from the OECD's top two performers: New Zealand and Iceland
~ The New International Economic Order stumbled once before. Will it succeed a second time around?
~ Faster-than-reflexes robo-boots boost balance
~ How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? An environmental engineer assesses the long-term risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter