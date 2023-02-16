Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Suspend Meaningless ‘Human Rights Dialogues’ with Beijing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, December 17, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo (Brussels) – The European Union should suspend its upcoming human rights dialogue with the Chinese government, given the magnitude of China’s rights crisis, including its potential responsibility for crimes against humanity in the Xinjiang region, 10 human rights groups said today. “The EU’s human rights dialogues with China have become increasingly meaningless because both sides know that Beijing can make no commitment and get…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
