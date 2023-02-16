Tolerance.ca
Blessed Union puts queer families centre stage, with hilarity and heartbreak

By Janet Gibson, Tutor in Creative Arts, Macquarie University
Review: Blessed Union, directed by Hannah Goodwin, Belvoir.

Billed as “the lesbian break-up comedy you didn’t know you needed”, Blessed Union is a chaotic joyride, a rapid-fire feast of words, ideas and emotions laying bare what happens when love and family are politicised.

The play is based partly on playwright Maeve Marsden’s experiences growing up with two lesbian mothers who eventually separated.

Plays about families have existed since the advent of theatre itself, but queer stories – especially queer family stories – are rarely centre stage.


