AI can track bees on camera. Here's how that will help farmers
By Malika Nisal Ratnayake, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University
Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, Monash University
Alan Dorin, Associate Professor, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University
Bees and other pollinators are key to food production, but they’re hard to keep an eye on. Now, AI software is helping track these essential farm workers.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 15, 2023