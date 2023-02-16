Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI can track bees on camera. Here's how that will help farmers

By Malika Nisal Ratnayake, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University
Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, Monash University
Alan Dorin, Associate Professor, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University
Share this article
Bees and other pollinators are key to food production, but they’re hard to keep an eye on. Now, AI software is helping track these essential farm workers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU: Suspend Meaningless ‘Human Rights Dialogues’ with Beijing
~ Mexico: Bill to Support People With Disabilities and Older Persons
~ Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder is tragic but not new. How should fresh funding tackle it in the NT?
~ Beyond roads, rates and rubbish: Australians now expect local councils to act on bigger issues, including climate change
~ What kinds of people 'catfish'? Study finds they have higher psychopathy, sadism, and narcissism
~ Blessed Union puts queer families centre stage, with hilarity and heartbreak
~ To prepare for future pandemics, we can learn from the OECD's top two performers: New Zealand and Iceland
~ The New International Economic Order stumbled once before. Will it succeed a second time around?
~ Faster-than-reflexes robo-boots boost balance
~ How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? An environmental engineer assesses the long-term risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter