Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To prepare for future pandemics, we can learn from the OECD's top two performers: New Zealand and Iceland

By Leah M. Grout, Assistant Professor, University of Vermont
Amanda Kvalsvig, Research associate professor, University of Otago
Jennifer Summers, Senior Research Fellow, University of Otago
Magnús Gottfreðsson, Professor, infectious diseases, University of Iceland
Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Both New Zealand and Iceland kept death rates from COVID low, but used different strategies. While New Zealand relied on lockdowns and border closures, Iceland ramped up its testing capacity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
