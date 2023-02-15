To prepare for future pandemics, we can learn from the OECD's top two performers: New Zealand and Iceland
By Leah M. Grout, Assistant Professor, University of Vermont
Amanda Kvalsvig, Research associate professor, University of Otago
Jennifer Summers, Senior Research Fellow, University of Otago
Magnús Gottfreðsson, Professor, infectious diseases, University of Iceland
Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Both New Zealand and Iceland kept death rates from COVID low, but used different strategies. While New Zealand relied on lockdowns and border closures, Iceland ramped up its testing capacity.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 15, 2023