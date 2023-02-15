Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abuse in Canadian sports highlights gender and racial inequities

By Laura Misener, Professor & Director, School of Kinesiology, Western University
Angela Schneider, Director, The International Centre for Olympic Studies, Western University
Share this article
The lack of government action in response to allegations of sexual abuse in Canadian sport contrasts with the response to previous scandals and highlights the racial and gender inequalities at play.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is a UFO? The US shot down three mysterious objects as interest and concern increase over unidentified craft
~ Black holes may be the source of mysterious dark energy that makes up most of the universe
~ Debate: Sorry, British Museum, a loan of the Parthenon Marbles is not a repatriation
~ Carlos Saura, the filmmaker who took Spanish identity all over the planet
~ Why a judicial inquiry into athlete abuse is not the right approach
~ Nicola Sturgeon resignation: the unanswered questions for Scotland and the SNP she leaves behind
~ Ontario's private surgical clinics: Cheques but no balances when providing health care
~ Children can now report rights violations directly to the UN – it's progress, but Aotearoa New Zealand still needs to do more
~ Trees can be weeds too – here's why that's a problem
~ 40 years on, does Australia need another Prices and Incomes Accord?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter